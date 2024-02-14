Is Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNTG) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.38M. SNTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -324.23% off its 52-week high of $9.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the last value was 36.56% up since then. When we look at Sentage Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08.
Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information
Instantly SNTG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.59 subtracted -2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.60%, with the 5-day performance at 1.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) is -24.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.24% of Sentage Holdings Inc shares while 0.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%. There are 0.68% institutions holding the Sentage Holdings Inc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 27200.0 SNTG shares worth $69360.0.
UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 3505.0 shares worth $8937.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 347.0 shares estimated at $780.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.