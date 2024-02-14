Is Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $1.72 changed hands at -$0.12 or -6.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $372.23M. RXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.88% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 38.95% up since then. When we look at Rackspace Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Instantly RXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9200 subtracted -6.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.00%, with the 5-day performance at 10.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) is -1.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.