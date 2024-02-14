Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 7.84 million Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $368.26 changed hands at -$3.71 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.11B. PANW’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.42% off its 52-week high of $380.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $164.41, which suggests the last value was 55.35% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information
Instantly PANW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 380.84 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.88%, with the 5-day performance at 7.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 13.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 67.89% over the past 6 months, a 23.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc will rise 23.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 37 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 37 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $2.04 billion.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of Palo Alto Networks Inc shares while 89.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.01%. There are 89.89% institutions holding the Palo Alto Networks Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 26.91% of the shares, roughly 26.21 million PANW shares worth $6.7 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.91% or 22.32 million shares worth $5.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 9.54 million shares estimated at $2.44 billion under it, the former controlled 9.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 7.39% of the shares, roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $1.84 billion.