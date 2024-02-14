Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 7.84 million Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $368.26 changed hands at -$3.71 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.11B. PANW’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.42% off its 52-week high of $380.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $164.41, which suggests the last value was 55.35% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 380.84 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.88%, with the 5-day performance at 7.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 13.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.