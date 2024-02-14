Is MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.83 million MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.12 changed hands at -$0.02 or -14.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.16M. MYMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1908.33% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was -8.33% down since then. When we look at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information
Instantly MYMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1500 subtracted -14.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.23%, with the 5-day performance at -13.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) is -38.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.81% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 12.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.72%. There are 12.79% institutions holding the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.25% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million MYMD shares worth $2.19 million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 1.18 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $1.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $0.55 million.