Is MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.83 million MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.12 changed hands at -$0.02 or -14.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.16M. MYMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1908.33% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was -8.33% down since then. When we look at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Instantly MYMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1500 subtracted -14.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.23%, with the 5-day performance at -13.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) is -38.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.