Is Metlife Inc’s (NYSE: MET) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 5.07 million Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $67.84 changed hands at -$0.71 or -1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.58B. MET’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.78% off its 52-week high of $73.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.95, which suggests the last value was 27.84% up since then. When we look at Metlife Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) trade information

Instantly MET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 69.23 subtracted -1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.59%, with the 5-day performance at 2.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) is -1.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.