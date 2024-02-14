Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session,, 0.64 million Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.35 changing hands around $0.31 or 3.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.09B. MLCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.55% off its 52-week high of $14.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.80, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Instantly MLCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.36 added 3.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.41%, with the 5-day performance at 9.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 15.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.81% over the past 6 months, a 90.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR will rise 107.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 183.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.13 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $337.09 million and $891.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 235.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 100.05%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares while 41.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.31%. There are 41.31% institutions holding the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stock share, with ARGA Investment Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.08% of the shares, roughly 27.64 million MLCO shares worth $258.03 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 17.5 million shares worth $163.37 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. With 21.87 million shares estimated at $204.12 million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 8.83 million shares worth around $82.44 million.