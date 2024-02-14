Is Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.15. With the company’s per share price at $14.31 changed hands at -$0.75 or -4.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. LQDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.87% off its 52-week high of $15.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.71, which suggests the last value was 60.1% up since then. When we look at Liquidia Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.15 subtracted -4.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.95%, with the 5-day performance at 5.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 15.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.