Is Immersion Corp (NASDAQ: IMMR) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session,, 0.77 million Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.02 changed hands at -$0.95 or -11.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $223.48M. IMMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.77% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.94, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Immersion Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.06K.

Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) trade information

Instantly IMMR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.51 subtracted -11.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 3.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) is 3.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.