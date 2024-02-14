Is Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.58 million Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $207.63M. GOSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -175.0% off its 52-week high of $2.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 51.09% up since then. When we look at Gossamer Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.
Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information
Instantly GOSS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9622 subtracted -2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.94%, with the 5-day performance at 5.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is -1.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 28.45 days.
Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Gossamer Bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.20% over the past 6 months, a 53.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -92.43%. The 2024 estimates are for Gossamer Bio Inc earnings to increase by 54.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.
Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.29% of Gossamer Bio Inc shares while 99.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.24%. There are 99.90% institutions holding the Gossamer Bio Inc stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.21% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million GOSS shares worth $5.97 million.
Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.87% or 4.21 million shares worth $5.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.06 million shares estimated at $2.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $1.35 million.