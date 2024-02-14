Is CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.00 changing hands around $1.58 or 2.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.13B. CRH’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.86% off its 52-week high of $75.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.06, which suggests the last value was 37.76% up since then. When we look at CRH Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Instantly CRH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 75.38 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) is 9.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.