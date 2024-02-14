Is Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 1.17 million Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $83.26 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.55B. CL’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.46% off its 52-week high of $86.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.62, which suggests the last value was 18.78% up since then. When we look at Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) trade information

Instantly CL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 84.30 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) is 3.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.