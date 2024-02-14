Is Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ: CNVS) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 21.5 million Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.46 changing hands around $0.91 or 58.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.64M. CNVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -387.8% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 60.57% up since then. When we look at Cineverse Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 57230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.73K.

Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) trade information

Instantly CNVS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 70.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.9300 added 58.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.23%, with the 5-day performance at 70.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) is 74.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.