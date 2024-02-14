Is Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ: CNVS) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 21.5 million Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.46 changing hands around $0.91 or 58.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.64M. CNVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -387.8% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 60.57% up since then. When we look at Cineverse Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 57230.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.73K.
Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) trade information
Instantly CNVS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 70.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.9300 added 58.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.23%, with the 5-day performance at 70.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS) is 74.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.
Cineverse Corp (CNVS) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cineverse Corp will fall -126.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.70% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cineverse Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.88 million and $12.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.24%. The 2024 estimates are for Cineverse Corp earnings to increase by 35.84%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.
CNVS Dividends
Cineverse Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.
Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ:CNVS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.98% of Cineverse Corp shares while 8.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.04%. There are 8.44% institutions holding the Cineverse Corp stock share, with Corient Private Wealth LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.92% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million CNVS shares worth $0.95 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.71% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 94251.0 shares worth around $0.24 million.