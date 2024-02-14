Is Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 4.99 million Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $8.69 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $893.51M. CHGG’s last price was a discount, traded about -116.0% off its 52-week high of $18.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.32, which suggests the last value was 15.77% up since then. When we look at Chegg Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80.

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Instantly CHGG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.96 subtracted -1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.50%, with the 5-day performance at -0.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) is -21.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.1 days.