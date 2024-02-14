Is ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 6.86 million ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $9.35 changed hands at -$0.23 or -2.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.16B. ASX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.49% off its 52-week high of $9.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.70, which suggests the last value was 28.34% up since then. When we look at ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.71 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 2.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) is 6.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.