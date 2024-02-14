Is Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 5.27 million Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $52.47 changed hands at -$1.27 or -2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.99B. ADM’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.38% off its 52-week high of $87.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.72, which suggests the last value was 3.34% up since then. When we look at Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.46 million.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Instantly ADM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 54.17 subtracted -2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.35%, with the 5-day performance at -1.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) is -24.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.