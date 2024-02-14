Is Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 6.27 million Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.30. With the company’s per share price at $21.00 changed hands at -$0.5 or -2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.31B. AR’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.14% off its 52-week high of $30.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.91, which suggests the last value was 5.19% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.00 subtracted -2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.41%, with the 5-day performance at -2.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) is -10.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.