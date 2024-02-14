Is Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 5.8 million Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $2.54 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.99B. ABEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.47% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.29, which suggests the last value was 9.84% up since then. When we look at Ambev S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.85 million.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.64 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.29%, with the 5-day performance at -4.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) is -8.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.