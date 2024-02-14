Is Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session,, 1.71 million Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $116.68 changed hands at -$8.37 or -6.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.60B. AKAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.7% off its 52-week high of $129.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.65, which suggests the last value was 39.45% up since then. When we look at Akamai Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) trade information

Instantly AKAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 129.17 subtracted -6.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.42%, with the 5-day performance at -7.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) is -1.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.33 days.