Is Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session,, 1.71 million Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $116.68 changed hands at -$8.37 or -6.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.60B. AKAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.7% off its 52-week high of $129.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.65, which suggests the last value was 39.45% up since then. When we look at Akamai Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.
Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) trade information
Instantly AKAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 129.17 subtracted -6.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.42%, with the 5-day performance at -7.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) is -1.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.33 days.
Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Akamai Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.16% over the past 6 months, a 8.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.87%. The 2024 estimates are for Akamai Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 7.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.90% per year.
Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.79% of Akamai Technologies Inc shares while 98.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.76%. There are 98.95% institutions holding the Akamai Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.90% of the shares, roughly 18.06 million AKAM shares worth $1.62 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.97% or 15.13 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 4.85 million shares estimated at $435.83 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $325.69 million.