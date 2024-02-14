Is 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $5.65 changed hands at -$0.27 or -4.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $286.00M. TSVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.26% off its 52-week high of $13.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 72.92% up since then. When we look at 2seventy bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.52.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.25 subtracted -4.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.32%, with the 5-day performance at 1.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 51.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.