IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session,, 0.89 million IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $235.60 changing hands around $20.33 or 9.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.00B. IQV’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.29% off its 52-week high of $234.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $167.42, which suggests the last value was 28.94% up since then. When we look at IQVIA Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Instantly IQV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 235.38 added 9.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.82%, with the 5-day performance at 9.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) is 10.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IQVIA Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.24% over the past 6 months, a 0.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IQVIA Holdings Inc will rise 1.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.8 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that IQVIA Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.74 billion and $3.61 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.04%. The 2024 estimates are for IQVIA Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 0.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.44% per year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of IQVIA Holdings Inc shares while 90.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.69%. There are 90.88% institutions holding the IQVIA Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.71% of the shares, roughly 21.44 million IQV shares worth $4.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 15.57 million shares worth $3.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 5.79 million shares estimated at $1.3 billion under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 4.42 million shares worth around $993.25 million.