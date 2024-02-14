Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session,, 1.32 million Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.56 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.93B. INVH’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.19% off its 52-week high of $36.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.49, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Invitation Homes Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.
Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) trade information
Instantly INVH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.30 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) is -2.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.
Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Invitation Homes Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.86% over the past 6 months, a 5.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.00%.
INVH Dividends
Invitation Homes Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 3.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.06. It is important to note, however, that the 3.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Invitation Homes Inc shares while 103.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.86%. There are 103.52% institutions holding the Invitation Homes Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.90% of the shares, roughly 97.29 million INVH shares worth $3.35 billion.
Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.15% or 80.48 million shares worth $2.77 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25.78 million shares estimated at $915.26 million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 19.08 million shares worth around $656.5 million.