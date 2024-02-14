Investor Confidence Inclines As Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Shares Gain $2.19

In the latest trading session,, 1.99 million Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.69 changing hands around $2.19 or 4.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.80B. ES’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.52% off its 52-week high of $81.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.03, which suggests the last value was 8.22% up since then. When we look at Eversource Energy’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) trade information

Instantly ES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.47 added 4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.15%, with the 5-day performance at 5.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is 0.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.