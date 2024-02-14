Investor Confidence Declines As PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Shares Lose -$1.73

In the last trading session, 7.3 million PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $168.88 changed hands at -$1.73 or -1.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $232.19B. PEP’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.58% off its 52-week high of $196.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $155.83, which suggests the last value was 7.73% up since then. When we look at PepsiCo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.41 million.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) trade information

Instantly PEP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 174.10 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.57%, with the 5-day performance at -1.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) is 0.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.