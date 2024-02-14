Investing In Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 1.04 million Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.77 changing hands around $0.85 or 6.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.01B. UPWK’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.77% off its 52-week high of $16.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.56, which suggests the last value was 55.59% up since then. When we look at Upwork Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Instantly UPWK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.06 added 6.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 6.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) is 0.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Upwork Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.40% over the past 6 months, a 900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Upwork Inc will rise 325.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $178.16 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Upwork Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $181.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $161.44 million and $158.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.01%. The 2024 estimates are for Upwork Inc earnings to increase by 898.56%.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.36% of Upwork Inc shares while 83.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.21%. There are 83.59% institutions holding the Upwork Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.28% of the shares, roughly 13.86 million UPWK shares worth $129.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 9.09 million shares worth $84.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.56 million shares estimated at $70.66 million under it, the former controlled 5.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $34.87 million.