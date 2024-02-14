ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.93 million ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $13.02 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.18B. ING’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.9% off its 52-week high of $15.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.00, which suggests the last value was 15.51% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.25 subtracted -1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE:ING) is -7.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.