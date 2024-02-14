Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $22.39 changed hands at -$1.06 or -4.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $956.72M. IMNM’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.57% off its 52-week high of $26.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.04, which suggests the last value was 81.96% up since then. When we look at Immunome Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.88K.
Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information
Instantly IMNM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.10 subtracted -4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.25%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) is 70.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.91 days.
Immunome Inc (IMNM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Immunome Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 214.03% over the past 6 months, a 68.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.56 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Immunome Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.07 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.72%. The 2024 estimates are for Immunome Inc earnings to increase by 70.23%.
Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.29% of Immunome Inc shares while 29.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.09%. There are 29.21% institutions holding the Immunome Inc stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million IMNM shares worth $3.31 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 0.37 million shares worth $2.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $1.85 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.99 million.