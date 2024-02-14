Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $22.39 changed hands at -$1.06 or -4.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $956.72M. IMNM’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.57% off its 52-week high of $26.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.04, which suggests the last value was 81.96% up since then. When we look at Immunome Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.88K.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

Instantly IMNM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.10 subtracted -4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.25%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) is 70.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.91 days.