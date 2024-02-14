HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 6.5 million HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $28.14 changed hands at -$0.55 or -1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.88B. HPQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.47% off its 52-week high of $33.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.22, which suggests the last value was 10.38% up since then. When we look at HP Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79 million.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.80 subtracted -1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is -5.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.