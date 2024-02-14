How Will Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session,, 1.2 million Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.79 changed hands at -$0.68 or -2.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.71B. RRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.31% off its 52-week high of $37.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.61, which suggests the last value was 18.64% up since then. When we look at Range Resources Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.
Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) trade information
Instantly RRC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.91 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) is -6.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.26 days.
Range Resources Corp (RRC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Range Resources Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.97% over the past 6 months, a -57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -27.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.47%. The 2024 estimates are for Range Resources Corp earnings to decrease by -56.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.20% per year.
RRC Dividends
Range Resources Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21. The 1.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.