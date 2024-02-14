How Will Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session,, 1.2 million Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.79 changed hands at -$0.68 or -2.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.71B. RRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.31% off its 52-week high of $37.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.61, which suggests the last value was 18.64% up since then. When we look at Range Resources Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.91 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) is -6.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.26 days.