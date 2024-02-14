How Will AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at -$0.35 or -6.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48B. ABCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.8% off its 52-week high of $10.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.87, which suggests the last value was 24.27% up since then. When we look at AbCellera Biologics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.46 subtracted -6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.51%, with the 5-day performance at -1.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -5.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.05 days.