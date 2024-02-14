Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 9.55 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $19.17 changed hands at -$0.54 or -2.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.52B. HST’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.36% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.33, which suggests the last value was 25.25% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.82 subtracted -2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) is -2.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.