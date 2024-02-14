Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 9.55 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $19.17 changed hands at -$0.54 or -2.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.52B. HST’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.36% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.33, which suggests the last value was 25.25% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) trade information
Instantly HST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.82 subtracted -2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) is -2.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.97% over the past 6 months, a 7.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc earnings to increase by 18.15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.
HST Dividends
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21. The 4.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 4.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares while 104.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.10%. There are 104.81% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.84% of the shares, roughly 118.78 million HST shares worth $2.0 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 71.85 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 30.06 million shares estimated at $553.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 22.22 million shares worth around $374.02 million.