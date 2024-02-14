Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 7.13 million Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $15.23 changed hands at -$0.38 or -2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.80B. HPE’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.11% off its 52-week high of $18.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.65, which suggests the last value was 10.37% up since then. When we look at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.60.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) trade information
Instantly HPE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.75 subtracted -2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) is -4.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.47% over the past 6 months, a -10.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.61%. The 2024 estimates are for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co earnings to decrease by -10.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.47% per year.
HPE Dividends
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 29. The 3.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 3.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares while 82.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.93%. There are 82.47% institutions holding the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.27% of the shares, roughly 157.38 million HPE shares worth $2.64 billion.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.57% or 135.6 million shares worth $2.28 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 41.63 million shares estimated at $699.42 million under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 40.41 million shares worth around $678.94 million.