Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 8.62 million Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $16.78 changed hands at -$0.76 or -4.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.18B. PEAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.71% off its 52-week high of $26.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.24, which suggests the last value was 9.18% up since then. When we look at Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Instantly PEAK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.16 subtracted -4.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.25%, with the 5-day performance at -7.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is -19.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.