Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.51 million Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.33 changing hands around $0.16 or 4.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.23M. HCTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -227.03% off its 52-week high of $10.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 40.24% up since then. When we look at Healthcare Triangle Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68620.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.56K.

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.24 added 4.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.13%, with the 5-day performance at 15.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 28.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.