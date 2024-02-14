Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session,, 1.44 million Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.57 changed hands at -$0.54 or -4.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.38B. HE’s current price is a discount, trading about -242.8% off its 52-week high of $43.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.06, which suggests the last value was 27.92% up since then. When we look at Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) trade information

Instantly HE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.90 subtracted -4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.42%, with the 5-day performance at -4.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is -5.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.62 days.