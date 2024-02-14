Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 9.47 million Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $4.52 changed hands at -$0.34 or -7.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. HBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.86% off its 52-week high of $5.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.54, which suggests the last value was 21.68% up since then. When we look at Hanesbrands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.53 million.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Instantly HBI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.90 subtracted -7.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is 9.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.