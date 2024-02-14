Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 7.04 million Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $34.06 changed hands at -$0.47 or -1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.32B. HAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.74% off its 52-week high of $43.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.84, which suggests the last value was 18.26% up since then. When we look at Halliburton Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.40 million.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.24 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.78%, with the 5-day performance at -2.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) is -1.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.