GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.2 million GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at -$0.18 or -7.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $128.75M. GRWG’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.19% off its 52-week high of $5.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 15.71% up since then. When we look at GrowGeneration Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.80K.

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.44 subtracted -7.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.33%, with the 5-day performance at -9.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) is -14.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.