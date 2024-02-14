Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.9 million Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $110.02 changed hands at -$3.01 or -2.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.49B. GDDY’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.34% off its 52-week high of $113.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.43, which suggests the last value was 38.71% up since then. When we look at Godaddy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.
Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) trade information
Instantly GDDY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 113.70 subtracted -2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.64%, with the 5-day performance at -2.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) is 4.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.
Godaddy Inc (GDDY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Godaddy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.06% over the past 6 months, a 65.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 57.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Godaddy Inc will rise 210.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Godaddy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.04 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 84.95%. The 2024 estimates are for Godaddy Inc earnings to decrease by -49.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.60% per year.