Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.9 million Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $110.02 changed hands at -$3.01 or -2.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.49B. GDDY’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.34% off its 52-week high of $113.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.43, which suggests the last value was 38.71% up since then. When we look at Godaddy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) trade information

Instantly GDDY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 113.70 subtracted -2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.64%, with the 5-day performance at -2.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) is 4.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.