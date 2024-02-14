Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session,, 0.96 million Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $135.49 changed hands at -$0.58 or -0.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.28B. GPN’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.1% off its 52-week high of $138.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $94.05, which suggests the last value was 30.59% up since then. When we look at Global Payments, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Instantly GPN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 138.33 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.69%, with the 5-day performance at -1.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is 5.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Payments, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.66% over the past 6 months, a 11.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global Payments, Inc. will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.18 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Global Payments, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.02 billion and $2.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Global Payments, Inc. earnings to increase by 11.71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.90% per year.

GPN Dividends

Global Payments, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 0.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Global Payments, Inc. shares while 89.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.41%. There are 89.45% institutions holding the Global Payments, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 25.41 million GPN shares worth $2.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 18.38 million shares worth $1.81 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc.. With 6.35 million shares estimated at $625.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 5.71 million shares worth around $558.18 million.