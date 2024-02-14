General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 6.87 million General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $141.77 changed hands at $1.6 or 1.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $154.29B. GE’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.67% off its 52-week high of $140.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.08, which suggests the last value was 42.81% up since then. When we look at General Electric Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Instantly GE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 141.79 added 1.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.08%, with the 5-day performance at 3.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) is 9.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

General Electric Co. (GE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Electric Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.69% over the past 6 months, a 60.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Electric Co. will rise 137.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.31 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that General Electric Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $17.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.49 billion and $16.7 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

GE Dividends

General Electric Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 23 and April 29. The 0.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of General Electric Co. shares while 76.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.55%. There are 76.40% institutions holding the General Electric Co. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.50% of the shares, roughly 92.56 million GE shares worth $10.17 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 87.8 million shares worth $9.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 37.12 million shares estimated at $4.1 billion under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 33.98 million shares worth around $3.73 billion.