Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -3.08% Decline

In the latest trading session,, 2.21 million Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $119.97 changed hands at -$3.82 or -3.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.37B. GNRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.82% off its 52-week high of $156.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $79.86, which suggests the last value was 33.43% up since then. When we look at Generac Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 986.46K.

Instantly GNRC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 132.50 subtracted -3.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.17%, with the 5-day performance at -4.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) is 3.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Generac Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.52% over the past 6 months, a -35.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Generac Holdings Inc will rise 16.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Generac Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $980.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.05 billion and $887.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.41%. The 2024 estimates are for Generac Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -35.05%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.44% per year.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Generac Holdings Inc shares while 87.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.87%. There are 87.44% institutions holding the Generac Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.13% of the shares, roughly 6.92 million GNRC shares worth $1.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 4.14 million shares worth $616.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.93 million shares estimated at $288.02 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $239.45 million.