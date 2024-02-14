Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 8.38 million Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $21.36 changed hands at -$0.54 or -2.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.60B. GEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.09% off its 52-week high of $24.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.45, which suggests the last value was 27.67% up since then. When we look at Gen Digital Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

Instantly GEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.00 subtracted -2.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.40%, with the 5-day performance at 3.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GEN) is -7.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.