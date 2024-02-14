Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 7.53 million Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s per share price at $6.20 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.92B. YMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.42% off its 52-week high of $8.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.41, which suggests the last value was 12.74% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.52 subtracted -2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.55%, with the 5-day performance at -1.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) is -10.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.