EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.77 million EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $29.63 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. EYPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.59% off its 52-week high of $30.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 92.54% up since then. When we look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Instantly EYPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.99 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.21%, with the 5-day performance at 2.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 30.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.97 days.