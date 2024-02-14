Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 9.17 million Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $34.19 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.03B. EXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.84% off its 52-week high of $43.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.35, which suggests the last value was 2.46% up since then. When we look at Exelon Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.17 million.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 34.65 subtracted -0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) is -5.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.