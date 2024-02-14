Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Lose -2.73%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 5.24 million Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $9.97 changed hands at -$0.28 or -2.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.32B. ETRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.33% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.60, which suggests the last value was 53.86% up since then. When we look at Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42.

Instantly ETRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.36 subtracted -2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.06%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is -8.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equitrans Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.29% over the past 6 months, a 45.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Equitrans Midstream Corporation will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $366.87 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $388.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $355.24 million and $376.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings to increase by 63.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.60% per year.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 20. The 6.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 6.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares while 90.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.29%. There are 90.82% institutions holding the Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.34% of the shares, roughly 53.47 million ETRN shares worth $511.19 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.49% or 45.47 million shares worth $434.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 18.87 million shares estimated at $195.71 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 13.55 million shares worth around $126.97 million.