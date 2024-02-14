Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE: EQNR) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 4.62 million Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $25.61 changed hands at -$0.76 or -2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.93B. EQNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.19% off its 52-week high of $34.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.31, which suggests the last value was 5.08% up since then. When we look at Equinor ASA ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Instantly EQNR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.57 subtracted -2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.06%, with the 5-day performance at -12.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) is -16.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.