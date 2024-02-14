Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 1.66 million Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.64 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.86B. EPD’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.92% off its 52-week high of $27.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.66, which suggests the last value was 7.43% up since then. When we look at Enterprise Products Partners L P’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.75 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.10%, with the 5-day performance at 1.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.