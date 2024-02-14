Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.28 or -24.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.71M. ENSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -934.88% off its 52-week high of $8.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 11.63% up since then. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4000 subtracted -24.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.87%, with the 5-day performance at -39.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -37.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.