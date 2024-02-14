Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.28 or -24.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.71M. ENSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -934.88% off its 52-week high of $8.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 11.63% up since then. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.
Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information
Instantly ENSC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4000 subtracted -24.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.87%, with the 5-day performance at -39.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -37.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.
Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ensysce Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.57% over the past 6 months, a 96.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -242.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Ensysce Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 58.69%.
Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.70% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc shares while 9.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.51%. There are 9.91% institutions holding the Ensysce Biosciences Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million ENSC shares worth $0.58 million.
Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 36261.0 shares worth $65269.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 15419.0 shares estimated at $27754.0 under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 256.0 shares worth around $606.0.