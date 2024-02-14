enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ENGN) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ENGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.80 changing hands around $5.18 or 67.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $296.96M. ENGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -268.52% off its 52-week high of $47.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.69, which suggests the last value was 47.73% up since then. When we look at enGene Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.80K.

enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ENGN) trade information

Instantly ENGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 68.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.90 added 67.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.68%, with the 5-day performance at 68.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ENGN) is 69.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4460.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.